Rep. Vos pushes for additional presidential debate to be held in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate President Roger Roth are urging the Commission on Presidential Debates to add an additional debate in Wisconsin next month.

There are three presidential debates scheduled ahead of the November election, and one vice presidential debate:

Sept. 29 - Presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio

Oct. 7 - Vice Presidential debate in Salt Lake City, UT

Oct. 15 - Presidential debate in Miami, FL

Oct. 22 - Presidential debate in Nashville, TN

Rep. Vos argues many Wisconsin voters will already have voted absentee by the first presidential debate.

Read the full letter to the commission here: