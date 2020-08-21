Rep. Vos pushes for additional presidential debate to be held in Wisconsin
MADISON (WKOW) -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate President Roger Roth are urging the Commission on Presidential Debates to add an additional debate in Wisconsin next month.
There are three presidential debates scheduled ahead of the November election, and one vice presidential debate:
- Sept. 29 - Presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio
- Oct. 7 - Vice Presidential debate in Salt Lake City, UT
- Oct. 15 - Presidential debate in Miami, FL
- Oct. 22 - Presidential debate in Nashville, TN
Rep. Vos argues many Wisconsin voters will already have voted absentee by the first presidential debate.
Read the full letter to the commission here:
Dear Members of the Commission on Presidential Debates,
In order to continue preserving fairness and transparency in this year's presidential election, we are writing today to request that an additional, earlier debate be held in our home state of Wisconsin, this September. Wisconsinites will be some of the first voters casting a ballot for the presidential election, and it is imperative that we hear from both candidates.
As you are aware, presidential debates are a critical part of the electoral process. Unlike television ads or pre-written speeches, debates give Americans a firsthand look at each candidate's own policies and intellect in an unscripted setting. They allow voters to hear the candidates' platforms firsthand and give candidates the opportunity to respond to the tough questions at the forefront of every voters' mind.
Unfortunately, by the time the first presidential debate happens on September 29, 2020, voters in Wisconsin will have already started voting. Wisconsinites who vote early deserve the same opportunity afforded to other states to hear the two competing visions for our country and make a well-informed decision when casting their vote at the ballot box - especially when one candidate has spent the duration of the campaign avoiding voters and questions from the press.
We must give voters a fair chance in an already unprecedented elections, and we ask that you consider adding an additional, earlier debate in Wisconsin, this September. This monumental election will determine the very future of our nation. The lease we can do is equip voters with the facts necessary to aid them in electing the next President of the United States.
Sincerely,
Senate President Roger Roth
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos