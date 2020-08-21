Navalny’s medevac from Russia to Germany in limbo

MOSCOW (AP) — Family and allies of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are fighting to get him moved to German clinic from the Siberian hospital where he has been in a coma for over 24 hours. Local doctors in Russia refused to authorize the transfer, saying the 44-year-old politician’s condition was too unstable. Navalny is one of President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic. He was admitted to an intensive care unit in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday, following what his supporters are calling a suspected poisoning that they believe was engineered by the Kremlin. A plane with German specialists and all the necessary equipment to take Navalny to Berlin landed at Omsk airport on Friday.