Science foundation discusses funding giant Hawaii telescope

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Science Foundation has launched an informal outreach to Hawaii about possible funding efforts for the stalled Thirty Meter Telescope project. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the effort by the nation’s top funder of basic research could lead to a huge influx of cash for the astronomy project on Mauna Kea with an estimated cost of $2.4 billion. Funding efforts could also trigger a regulatory process adding two years or more to the construction timeline. Telescope opponents who demonstrated for months say the project on the state’s tallest mountain would desecrate land considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians.