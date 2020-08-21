Sen. Tammy Baldwin has big moment during Democratic National Convention

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-WI, called her work with Joe Biden to pass the Affordable Care Act a “big f'ing deal” during her speech at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Her comments received some of the biggest applause of the night at a watch party with more than 150 people gathered at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

People watched from their cars, and many frequently honked their horns, cheering and waving glow sticks.

Baldwin stressed the importance of health care by highlighting her own struggles to afford health insurance after being diagnosed with a preexisting condition at a young age.

“I worked with Joe Biden and Barack Obama to make sure kids and grandkids, if they're dependents, can stay on their parents' health insurance until they're 26," she said. "We got that done and, yes, it was a big f'ing deal.”

Baldwin also painted a picture of what it would be like for families if the ACA was eliminated, which is a move President Trump has endorsed repealing since 2016.

"Do we want to be a country where medical bills bury people in debt or one where healthcare is affordable for all?" she said. "Or where tens of thousands of people die from a virus? Or where the American dream lives?"