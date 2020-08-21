Slovakia condemns Belgian police brutality against citizen

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s foreign minister has condemned the violent treatment of a Slovak citizen by police officers at a Belgian airport and demanded a thorough investigation. The man was in distress and later died. Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok commented on the case Friday after a Belgian newspaper this week published a 2018 video of an officer sitting on top of a man at Brussels South Charleroi Airport. Another officer is seen making what appears to be a Hitler salute. Kocok said the security video showed “inadequate and absolutely unacceptable police brutality” that has “no place” in a democratic society. Belgium’s government itself reacted vigorously after the video from an ongoing investigation came to light Wednesday.