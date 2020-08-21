 Skip to Content

Spanish region orders brothels to close to avoid contagion

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish region has ordered all brothels to close after recent coronavirus clusters highlighted the difficulties of tracking contagion in these premises. A dozen positive tests for COVID-19 were found among seven women and five men at a brothel in the central Ciudad Real province. With no official registry of clients, authorities haven’t been able to reach others who may have been exposed there. In a letter to Spain’s 17 regional governments, Equality Minister Irene Montero called for all brothels to close immediately due to the pandemic. In the two months since leaving a strict lockdown, Spain has recorded 130,000 new infections. It’s top pandemic expert warned this week that “things are not going well.”

Associated Press

