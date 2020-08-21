“The 11th hour”: Parents express frustration following Dane County’s virtual schooling order

MADISON (WKOW) -- When Public Health Madison and Dane County ordered all schools in the county to start the school year virtually for grades 3 through 12, some parents were left scrambling.

"I don't know what I'm going to be doing once he starts the virtual learning," Sarah Hughes said.

Her son Jack is about to start third grade at Lighthouse Christian School in Madison.

Hughes is a single mom who can't work from home, so she's now trying to figure out how to balance everything when her son starts class on September 8.

Adding to Hughes' stress is the fact she doesn't believe her son's education will be the same quality virtually as it would have been in person.

Jack has learning difficulties, including ADHD and dyslexia, and Hughes said virtual learning can't fully meet his individualized education program.

"As much as I try to be a really good mom, I'm not a special education teacher," she said.

Jeff Dalsin shares Hughes' concern that virtual learning won't be as effective as in-person instruction.

"I really feel there's absolutely no substitute," he said. "There's so, so much learning that goes on at that age from a social aspect that they will absolutely not get virtually."

He has two children who attend St. Peter Catholic School in Ashton. His daughter will go to in-person classes because she's starting second grade, but his son, who is starting fourth grade, will be virtually learning.

Dalsin said he and his wife have jobs that are difficult to do remotely, so they will have to get creative to make sure someone can be home to supervise their son during the day.

In addition to being frustrated by the order as a whole, both Hughes and Dalsin said the timing of the order has added to their feelings.

"This came down at literally the 11th hour," Dalsin said. His children start school on Tuesday morning.

Hughes said she wishes the order would have come down earlier in the year in order to give parents more time to make plans.

"I really think if this was something they really felt was a concern for health, they should have mandated this sooner," she said. "In the end, I know it will all work out, but it's a lot of unnecessary stress added to an already stressful situation."

PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich said the county's decision was not easy.

"Moving students in grades 3-12 to virtual learning is not a step we take lightly, as schools provide critical services, and in-person instruction offers unparalleled opportunities and structure for students and parents," she said.

In order for in-person classes for third through fifth grade to start again, Dane County has to sustain an average of 39 or fewer new COVID-19 cases each day for four weeks.

For sixth through twelfth grades to move in-person, that average has to be 19 or fewer cases for four weeks.