US faces opposition to demand to ‘snap back’ Iran sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Trump administration ran into immediate opposition after its top diplomat officially informed the United Nations it is demanding the restoration of all U.N. sanctions on Iran. U.S. allies and opponents declared the U.S. action illegal and doomed to failure. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted that the U.S. has the legal right to “snap back” U.N. sanctions. Russia, China and European allies Britain, France and Germany are united in declaring the U.S. action “illegal.” Thursday’s U.S. move set the stage for a showdown in the U.N. that could lead to a crisis of credibility for the Security Council.