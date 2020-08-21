U.S. Interior Secretary visits Madison, announces $60k to replace Capitol statues

MADISON (WKOW) -- The United States Secretary of the Interior was in Madison Friday, visiting the Wisconsin Historical Society, which is working to restore two statues torn down this summer.

Secretary David Bernhardt announced two federal grants totaling $60,000 would be provided to restore the Forward statue and the statue of Hans Christian Heg.

Governor Tony Evers (D-WI) had requested $50,000 to restore the statues, and another $100,000 for a new statue of Wisconsin's first Black Secretary of State, Vel Phillips.