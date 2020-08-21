 Skip to Content

White House holds memorial service for president’s brother

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has seen 18 weddings, but on Friday it served as a place of mourning for President Donald Trump and his family with a private memorial service for the president’s younger brother, Robert. The president has described the 71-year-old Robert as not just his brother but also his “best friend.” With bagpipes playing, the president and first lady Melania Trump followed his brother’s casket to a waiting hearse. They stood at attention and held hands as the casket was placed inside. A few dozen family and friends stood nearby. As the hearse drove away, the president and first lady returned to the residence as others embraced.  

