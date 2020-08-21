Woman robbed of cell phone on Madison’s west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a report of an armed robbery that happened late Thursday night on the city's west side.

According to police, a woman was standing outside of her home on the 1400 block on Theresa Terrace, when a white SUV stopped in the street and three men approached her on foot.

One of the suspects pulled out a handgun, held it to the woman's head, and demanded her cell phone. According to the police report, the handgun has a camouflage pattern. After taking the woman's cell phone, all three suspects got back in their vehicle and drove away.

Those with information about this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.