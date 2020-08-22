13 more die with COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- 13 more people have died in Wisconsin with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The state Department of Health Services is reporting 950 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, August 22, out of 8,700 new tests.

1,081 people have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic started, which is 1.5 percent of those who've gotten the virus, according to health officials.

7.9 percent, or 5,545 people have had to be hospitalized. On Saturday, 40 more people are reported to have been admitted to the hospital.

Of the 70,009 cases of COVID in the state, 87.1 percent have since recovered. There are 7,977 active cases.

Click here for a complete summary of COVID data for August 22.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county