After a dry stretch, storm chances return this weekend
MADISON (WKOW) - We're running a rain deficit for the month, a stark contrast to past Augusts.
SET UP
An area of low pressure is developing over the Northern Plains and will bring the chance of beneficial rains to southern Wisconsin this weekend.
Mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s and an isolated storm possible, mainly farther to the north or towards La Crosse.
A few more storms are possible region-wide at night as a cold front meanders southward.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny, warm and more humid with highs in the mid-80s and a few more pop-up storms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening.
MONDAY
A heat dome builds over the Upper Midwest causing temps to jump. Expect partly sunny skies, and humid conditions with highs in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs around 90°.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs around 90°.
THURSDAY
Partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and a few storms possible during the day and overnight.