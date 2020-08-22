As more colleges stay online, students demand tuition cuts

As more universities plan to keep classes online this fall, it’s leading to conflict between students who say they deserve tuition discounts and college leaders who insist remote learning is worth the full cost. Disputes are flaring at colleges that announced weeks ago they would stick with virtual instruction and at those that only recently lost hope of reopening their campuses. In petitions, students say online classes fail to deliver the same experience they get on campus. They say video lectures are stilted, and there’s little personal connection with professors or classmates. Many schools, however, argue that they have improved online classes since last spring, and many are holding firm on price.