Canada’s conservatives vote wholly by mail for a new leader

VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — Canada’s opposition Conservative Party is holding an entirely mail-in ballot election for a new leader to carry it into the next general election. Results are to be announced on Sunday. The frontrunners appeared to be former Cabinet minister Peter MacKay and veteran MP Erin O’Toole. The four hold similar policy positions. Most of the ballots cast in the last such election in 2017 were by mail. But all will be this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.