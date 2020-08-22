Fight leads to gun being discharged in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police are investigating after someone fired a gun in Fitchburg.

Around 8:15 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of High Ridge Trail for reports of several men fighting in the street. A witness reported seeing one man pull out a gun out and fire a round into the air.

Law enforcement said the man who allegedly had the gun ran away afterwards. According to police, a gray sedan was also seen leaving the area.

Fitchburg police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.