In just a week, wildfires burn 1 million acres in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Firefighters in California are racing to slow the spread of wildfires that burned nearly one million acres in a week and destroyed hundreds of homes. The three main fires in Northern California have killed five people, torched nearly 700 homes and other structures and forced tens of thousands from their houses. Light winds and cooler nighttime weather helped fire crews make a bit of progress Saturday. But their efforts could be hurt by warm, dry weather, erratic wind gusts and lightning in the forecast. Firefighters are beginning to get help from other states. President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance. But the state’s top fire official warned “the worst is not behind us.”