Group fight leads to shots fired in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police are investigating after a group of people got into a fight at the corner of Pike Drive and Eggiman Road Friday night, and then someone in the group fired a gun.

According to law enforcement officers, callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the 1900 block of Pike Drive.

Police said the investigation revealed a group got into a fight and one person involved in the fight began shooting at the group. The shooter chased the members of the group as they ran away.

None of the group members were willing to cooperate, police said. A white sedan seen in the area is believed to be involved.

There have been no reports of injuries or property damage.

Anyone with information can call the Fitchburg Police Department at 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.