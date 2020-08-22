Holland expected to start as Pirates host the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (11-13, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (5-17, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Josh Lindblom (1-0, 6.62 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Pirates: Derek Holland (0-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The Pirates went 29-47 in division play in 2019. Pittsburgh averaged 9.2 hits per game last season and totaled 163 home runs as a team.

The Brewers went 45-31 in division games in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers had an ERA of 4.40 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.33.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.