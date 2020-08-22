Madison man arrested after police chase through 2 counties

FALL RIVER (WKOW) -- Authorities from seven different police agencies used tasers as they worked to apprehend a Madison man who tried to escape a traffic stop Friday night in Columbia County.

It started in the village of Fall River, when a police officer pulled a driver over for speeding in the 600 block of S. Main Street around 8:30 p.m.

Columbia County sheriff's officials say the driver provided false information, but investigators eventually determined he was Roberto M. Rodriguez-Sostre, 24. The state Department of Corrections was looking for him in connection with an armed robbery.

Authorities say during the traffic stop Rodriguez wouldn't follow the officer's orders and started reaching toward the floor of his vehicle, where a loaded gun was stashed. An officer used a taser when they say he refused to comply, then Rodriguez sped off.

Police started chasing him onto South Street. At one point, the suspect pulled over and let two children out of the vehicle, leaving them on the side of the road. Rodriguez continued speeding away onto Highway 16, then headed south on 151 into Dane County. His vehicle slowed when responders used tire deflation devices, according to officials.

Once Rodriguez got to E. Washington Avenue in Madison, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree and street sign near Lien Road. Authorities say he got out of the car and ran away. A Dane County deputy used a taser to stop him near Parkside Road, where he was taken into custody.

Authorities say Rodriguez was taken to a hospital in Sun Prairie to be evaluated before heading to Columbia County Jail.

Rodriguez now faces charges of felony eluding, resisting/obstructing an officer, felon in possession of a firearm and reckless endangering safety.

Authorities say both children involved were checked out and they are okay.