Senator to supporters: How about skipping a meal to donate?

PHOENIX (AP) — Sen. Martha McSally has suggested that supporters could “fast a meal” to donate to the Arizona Republican’s campaign as she fights to fend off a tough challenge from Democrat Mark Kelly. Azfamily.com reported that McSally made the request at a recent event in northern Arizona where she said her campaign needs financial help to counter advertising by Kelly and groups supporting the former astronaut. The remark drew critical attention on social media, while McSally’s campaign said the candidate was just joking about skipping a meal. McSally spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg said it was a “non-story” and that McSally is a generous person “who would literally give the shirt off her back for anyone.”