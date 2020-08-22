Parents march to Dane County official’s house over virtual school order

MADISON (WKOW) -- An emergency order moving most Dane County classes virtual is upsetting some parents and administrators.

A group of parents came together Saturday night for a small demonstration.

Dane County officials issued the order Friday night, days before many private schools were set to return to class this fall. It only applies to grades 3-12.

A few dozen parents and students showed up with signs Saturday evening. The dad who organized the event said his daughters were already back in school and now everything has to change.

"This isn't like they're going to have a change of plans here and go into a new model of doing education. They have already started school. And here we are on a Friday evening, preparing for a barbecue, and we get notification that, oh by the way Monday, your school is closed, now they need to rethink everything," said Nicholas DiMiceli.

The group of parents marched to public health director Janel Heinrich's house and knocked on her door. She didn't come out.