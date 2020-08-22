Comatose Russian dissident stable upon arrival in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning, has arrived in Berlin on a special flight for treatment by specialists. The politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics was in stable condition on arrival Saturday and is to be treated in the German capital’s main hospital. He was admitted to an intensive care unit in the city of Omsk on Thursday. His supporters believe that he was poisoned — and that the Kremlin is behind it. Russian doctors say there is no evidence of poisoning and initially refused to allow him to be transferred abroad.