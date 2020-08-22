Pompeo, Kushner to Mideast as US presses Arab-Israeli peace

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is sending two top officials to the Middle East this week in a bid to capitalize on momentum from the historic agreement between Israeli and the United Arab Emirates to establish diplomatic relations. Diplomats say Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner plan to make separate, multiple-nation visits to the region to push Arab-Israeli rapprochement. Pompeo is expected to depart on Sunday for Israel, Bahrain, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Sudan. Kushner plans to leave later in the week for Israel, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Morocco. The diplomats say the trips are aimed at finalizing at least one normalization deal with Israel in the near future.