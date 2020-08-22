2nd night of protests against GOP convention in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Protesters have returned to the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, to demonstrate for a second night as GOP officials gathered in the city for the Republican National Convention. Police used bicycles to block protesters Saturday night from gathering too close to the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the convention. Several people were arrested Friday night. Police say one protester armed with a gun was arrested Saturday. Police also say pepper spray was used to stop another protester armed with a pole from advancing on officers. GOP officials in Charlotte are expected to vote to renominate President Donald Trump in a small in-person session on Monday.