Scattered shower and storm chances through Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) - The next chance of rain comes Saturday overnight into Sunday, through Sunday. Although, not much rainfall is expected.

It has been a dry August, with so far total rainfall amounts in Madison hitting 1.13 inches. This time last year in Madison, amounts were near 2.5 inches. Normally by now, we would be just over 3 inches.

A couple of systems nearby will move closer to home Saturday night into Sunday, thus bringing slight chances of showers and storms. Although, the systems are fairly weak.

Showers and storms would be very scattered, isolated in nature.

There will still be dry time Sunday, with chances in the clear by night. Dry weather continues for most of the week.

Heat and humidity will rise into Sunday, continuing into the week. Highs in the 90s at least a couple days next week.

Dew point values in upper 60s, low 70s, feeling rather muggy.