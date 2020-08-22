Sheriff: Dane County deputy dies of COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County deputy has died after contracting the coronavirus while on the job.

Dane County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that Deputy Richard "Rick" Treadwell, 61, has passed away.

Authorities say evidence indicates Deputy Treadwell came in contact with COVID-19 while on duty, so his death is considered a line of duty death.

This is the first reported COVID law enforcement line of duty death in Wisconsin, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputy Treadwell joined Dane County Sheriff's Office in May 1995 and was promoted to training deputy in 2000. He focused on recruiting and instruction at Dane County's law enforcement academy.

Treadwell is survived by his wife and their three adult children.

Family is still working on funeral arrangements. Deputy Treadwell was escorted from the hospital to the funeral home by a law enforcement procession.

The sheriff's office says they will stand by his side until the services are complete.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi released a statement Saturday night to share his condolences:

“Our entire Dane County family mourns the passing of Deputy Rick Treadwell – his life taken too early by this terrible virus. Our love and condolences go out to Rick’s wife and children and the many men and women with whom he served.

“We as a county will do everything possible to provide comfort and support to Rick’s family. And we will continue to do everything in our power to fight the spread of this deadly virus and the unfair suffering and devastation it brings.”