Shop loses lease after refusing to follow mask mandate

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — A Middleton coffee shop has lost its lease after violating Dane County’s mask mandate. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Helbachs Coffee Roasters and Kitchen will close on Aug. 31. The shop said in an Instagram post Thursday its landlord has refused to renew its lease and the decision to close comes on the heels of “enforcement action, negative public statements and continued vindictive and hostile behavior” by county health officials toward the shop. Public Health Madison and Dane County issued the shop three citations for violating the order. The shop responded with a lawsuit, declaring itself “a mask-free zone.”