Police in Portland arrest 9 in clash near precinct station

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say protesters and police in Portland clashed before dawn after about 200 people marched to a police precinct station in yet another night of violence for Oregon’s largest city. Portland police say in a statement Saturday that demonstrators hurled bottles and rocks at officers and pointed lasers at them. Several officers suffered minor injuries and police cars were damaged. One protester was given medical treatment at the scene after beinig shot with what police described as a sponge-tipped less-lethal round. He was among nine people arrested. Violent demonstrations have gripped in Portland for months, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.