MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds marched through Madison in honor of an 11-year-old girl who was shot and killed while riding in a car earlier this month.

The funeral for Anisa Scott was held Saturday at Breese Stevens Field. A large group gathered Saturday morning for a unity march to the stadium.

27 News live-streamed the march and service on Facebook. Watch it here: https://www.facebook.com/27news/videos/327761528581495