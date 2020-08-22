WWII memory wall defaced in massacred French village

PARIS (AP) — In a rare show of unity, French politicians from all political views have roundly condemned graffiti denying the Holocaust scrawled on a wall in the village that was the site of the biggest massacre of civilians by World War II occupying Nazis. France’s justice minister vowed on Saturday that those responsible would be brought to justice. Officials in Oradour-Sur-Glane, near Limoges in central France, threw up a tarp to cover the graffiti. The vandalism was discovered Friday on the wall at the entrance to the Center for Remembrance. The word “Lie” was scrawled, along with other graffiti denying the Holocaust. Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti denounced “these sacrilegious acts.”