‘You will forever live in our hearts,’ Hundreds gather for Anisa Scott’s funeral

MADISON (WKOW) -- Breese Stevens Field is empty now after being as full as safety allowed Saturday.

Even though the funeral is over, and people have gone home, Anisa Scott's memory will live on.

A release of 111 white doves, a unity march and her final ride, in her favorite truck, all part of how family, friends and strangers gathered to say goodbye to Anisa.

"Thank you God for how this young girl was able to change our city, but the entire world," Pastor James Hawkins said during one of the initial prayers.

It was hard for her grandmother Lorene Gomez to hold back tears, as she shared fond memories, reading Anisa's obituary.

"She had a smile which illuminated a room," Gomez said. "Anisa was a beast at playing basketball, her absolute favorite sport."

They even had a crowning ceremony, to lay her to rest along with her basketball uniform.

Before the private ceremony wrapped up, her uncle, great uncle and father, along with other family and friends, had prepared final messages for her and the crowd.

"Anisa pizza pie, you are a beautiful young lady that left us too soon, you will forever live in our hearts, all of our hearts," Jose Gomez, Anisa's uncle said.

"Save a spot for me, because I won't be able to sit anywhere, except for next to you," Alonzo Alexander, Anisa's Great Uncle said.

"I'm sorry it had to come this way, but I'll be there soon, and when I come there we're gonna ride bikes cars, whatever and we're going to always love you," Marcel Scott, Anisa's father said.

