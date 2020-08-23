1 person in serious condition after Kenosha police shooting

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Authorities are investigating after a police officer shot someone while responding to a domestic incident Sunday evening.

According to a news release from Kenosha police, officers were called to the 2800 block of 48th Street shortly after 5 p.m.

Police say the person who was shot was airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee after officers provided aid. That person is in serious condition.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is now handling the investigation into the shooting.

Video shared on social media Sunday night shows officers pointing guns at a man as he walks to a car. As the man leans over behind the driver's door, an officer grabs his shirt and fires multiple shots.

Our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV confirmed the video is connected to the same incident.