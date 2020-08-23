3 years after Harvey, some in Houston still waiting for help

HOUSTON (AP) — In the three years since Hurricane Harvey flooded large swaths of Houston, some residents say they feel angry and abandoned as their efforts to repair damaged homes were bogged down by a city program they described as slow and bureaucratic. The program has finished rebuilding less than 70 homes since beginning in January 2019. Residents say they endured often hazardous living conditions while waiting for help that never came. City officials admit the program’s progress has been slow but blame this partly on muddled guidance from the state agency overseeing funding. The agency, the Texas General Land Office, says the city was unprepared to run the program.