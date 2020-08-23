90s heat fuels showers and storms, some possibly severe

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures are on the rise Monday, the 90s are expected with dew points in the low 70s. This will make it feel like the mid 90s.

A high pressure system will stay close to home for the first half of Monday, bringing dry and calm conditions as well as sunshine.

During the later half of the day, a system is expected to form in Minnesota and move southeast overnight into Tuesday.

Some strong, possibly severe potential is possible. The SPC has part of the viewing area under a 'slight' 2/5 severe risk, the other under a 'marginal' 1/5 severe risk. Gusty winds and hail are the main concerns.

Timing and exact location could change but all of southern Wisconsin should expect to get some precipitation. Although, the majority looks to hit Dane County, north eventually moving eastward.

Heat and humidity carry on most of the week, with highs in the low 90s or upper 80s through Thursday.