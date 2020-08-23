AP PHOTOS: Splash! Virus spawns portable pool fad in Spain

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Searching for a solution to keep cool, portable pools have become the newest fad in Spain, taking over backyards, terraces, communal patios and even the streets of Seville in the country’s south. Sales of all portable pools, including the cheapest inflatable models, started this year as early as May, when Spain was still in the middle of a strict lockdown and few feared that their summer would be confined at home. By June, most models had sold out from shopping malls and online websites. Spain is trying to contain one of Europe’s most severe coronavirus outbreaks. In two months since ending a strict lockdown, the country has recorded close to 132,000 new infections.