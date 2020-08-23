Capital City Sunday: Political strategists respond to DNC, Lt. Governor & Trump campaign touts RNC

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the unconventional Democratic National Convention ends, another begins. Democratic Strategist Tanya Bjork and Republican Strategist Brian Resigner break down the highlights of the Democrats convention.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes talks about what his moment was like on the national convention stage in Wisconsin and reacts to the first African American on a major political ticket, Kamala Harris.

Plus, looking ahead to the Republican convention Lara Trump, a campaign advisor, tells us how they plan to attack the Biden-Harris ticket this week.