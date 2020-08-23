Coach Tsipis on highs and lows of recruiting during a pandemic

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Wisconsin Women's Basketball team finished up summer workouts and is home for a couple of weeks before returning to campus right before the fall semester starts on September 2.

Looking ahead to the class of 2021, recruiting has been a lot different during the pandemic.

UW Head Coach Jonathan Tsipis has been watching high school games via live stream.

"You actually watch more games than you do when it's live recruiting in July, " Tsipis said.

"With live streaming, I've got two games on at a time. All the live streaming platforms allow you to have an on-demand function. So if there are a couple of games that go on at the same time, you'd never have that chance to watch both teams, you know both courts at the same time."

In addition, technology has allowed the coaching staff to connect better with family. Coach Tsipis says that may be something that came out of the past few months that is here to stay.

"It's helped with the 40-minute zoom option you do have that you maybe have some families that can't make different trips to campuses, you can do that and get a better feel I think for staff. I think that side of recruiting will continue."

On the other hand, Coach Tsipis said it can be challenging for athletes.

"I do think it puts some stress on the student-athletes because they don't get that chance," Tsipis said. "As much as you can show them a video, or pictures, or have that interaction in a zoom call, I don't think they get that same feel to be able to kind of compare and contrast schools that they do when they're able to make the actual visits."