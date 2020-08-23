Collision of bus, van in Poland kills 9, injures 7

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A bus and a passenger van have collided in Poland, killing all nine people in the van and injuring seven people who were traveling in the bus. The crash occurred late Saturday in Silesia, a region in southwestern Poland. The collision involved a larger bus carrying 49 passengers and a Renault Trafic passenger van with nine people aboard, according to officials. A police spokesman said preliminary findings indicate that the driver of the van lost control of his vehicle and swerved to avoid hitting the side of the road. It overturned and its roof collided with the front of the larger bus.