Dane County Sheriff remembers deputy killed by COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) — At a press conference Sunday, Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney remembered the life of a deputy who died in the line of duty from COVID-19.

Yesterday afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., Deputy Rick Treadwell, 61, from Waunakee, died due to COVID-19. His family was at the hospital.

Mahoney took to the podium at a Sunday afternoon press conference to speak on the sense of loss.

"Rick made sure that even I ... was meeting the standard," Mahoney said. "Rick was respected by his peers."

Treadwell, according to Mahoney, also worked as a volunteer EMS. "That's what defined Rick Treadwell, was his professional excellence," Mahoney said.

Treadwell likely contracted the disease while on duty, Mahoney said. That makes Treadwell the first law enforcement COVID-19 line-of-duty death in the state.

The sheriff said he received many messages from teachers at Waunakee High School remembering the good work Treadwell did in the school.

Mahoney called COVID-19 "a thief of a disease" because "It's stealing lives every day across this country."