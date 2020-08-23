Darlington officer released from hospital after apartment fire

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- A Darlington police officer taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after helping evacuate an apartment building filled with smoke, has been released.

Police sent a pair of emails on the fire and the officer's release from the hospital Sunday.

Darlington police, firefighters and EMS were dispatched to the 300 block of Main Street for a report of a fire in a three-unit apartment building at 3:30 a.m., police said.

A Darlington officer helped evacuate the building but suffered smoke inhalation in the process. An ambulance took the officer to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County for treatment.

The original email from authorities said the officer was in fair condition, but a follow up said the officer had been released from the hospital.

EMS treated and released one resident at the scene.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames, police said.

The preliminary findings of an investigation found that a tenant in the building left "items" on the stove and then fell asleep. A fire started and filled the building with smoke, authorities said.