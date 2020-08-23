‘Extraordinarily disappointed’: Bishop urges opposition to Dane County school order

MADISON (WKOW) -- In a letter to parents of the Madison diocese's private schools, Bishop Donald Hying urged those affected to contact Dane County leaders and express displeasure with an order that most grades begin the school year with virtual instruction.

"We are extraordinarily disappointed at this order and its timing," the letter said. "We urge you to contact your elected officials, Joe Parisi, County Executive, and Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health to voice your opinion."

The letter was signed by both Hying and Superintendent of Catholic Schools Michael J. Lancaster. A copy was published to the diocese Facebook page Saturday night.

Public Health Madison and Dane County announced its Emergency Order #9 on Friday evening. The order built upon previous actions to add a mandate that all schools in Dane County begin the school year virtually for students in grades three through 12.

Children in kindergarten, first or second grades may receive in-person instruction if certain safety measures are in place.

Many districts have, over the summer months, laid plans for how and when they would return to in-person classes. Some of those, including the ones drawn up by private schools under the Madison Diocese's umbrella, needed to be scrapped or drastically retooled, a frustration the bishop expressed in his letter.

The last 24 hours have changed a lot for our Dane County schools. Here is our first response, more to come... https://bit.ly/2EpMxzp Posted by Diocese of Madison on Saturday, August 22, 2020

"For many of you and our schools, this only allowed 60 hours to make dramatic changes before the first day of school," Hying said. "As you know, Catholic schools were preparing to open in-person, with many starting this coming week."

Dane County diocesan schools will all have the option to delay their start until after Labor Day, the bishop said, in order to "explore all of our options with regard (to) the County's order ..."

The bishop and superintendent said they had worked closely with health officials to craft their school plan.

"During the last three months, our principals and superintendent participated twice each week in conference calls with Public Health, the DPI, and DHS," the letter said. "We asked questions, adjusted plans as guidance changed, and made sure we had the latest information."

The full letter is below.