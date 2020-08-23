Goodman Pool closed for season after slow summer during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a short season, Goodman Pool is now closed.

The city of Madison pool opened late this summer, in mid-July, because of the pandemic.

Masks were required for most people when they were outside the water.

Despite the changes, pool officials say most people adapted well, though business was definitely down this summer.

"The capacity of this pool is 1,000 people. Obviously, we can't do that this year with COVID," said Tracey Hartley, a supervisor at the pool. "People that have wanted to get out have done that, and we've seen a lot of repeat customers. But yeah, I think a lot of people are anxious and not sure if they want to come to a public facility, and I get that."

The annual Dog Paddle at Goodman Pool, which raises money for Capital K9s usually wraps up the season on Labor Day weekend. That event is canceled this year.