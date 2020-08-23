In recordings, Trump’s sister says he ‘has no principles’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s older sister, a former federal judge, is heard sharply criticizing her brother in a series of newly released recordings, at one point saying of the president, “He has no principles.” Maryanne Trump Barry was secretly recorded by her niece, Mary Trump, who has released a book denouncing the president. Mary Trump said Saturday she made the recordings in 2018 and 2019. At times Barry speaks critically of what she says is her brother’s tweeting, lack of preparation and lying. In a statement, the president says, “Every day it’s something else, who cares.”