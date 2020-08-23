Oregon man headed to Iowa with donations for storm victims

OREGON (WKOW) -- A truck full of supplies is headed to Iowa to help families coping with damage after storms came through earlier this month.

Jeff Nachreiner, from Oregon, has been collecting donations for the past week.

He organized a drive for money, food and other supplies to help out.

"It's heartwarming to see this community come together; friends, strangers, coming together in a time that has been really rough for everybody and make life better. It's a simple thing, but people came out and showed up [Saturday], and it means a lot to me and it means a lot to these people," Nachreiner told 27 News.

Nachreiner raised $5,300. He says more than 500 people showed up this weekend to donate.

Nachreiner is driving all the donations to the Cedar Rapids area now, where the Iowa Derecho Resource Group will help him hand it out.