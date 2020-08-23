 Skip to Content

Riot declared outside Portland public safety building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police forced protesters away from a law enforcement building early Sunday in Portland, Oregon. News outlets report demonstrators apparently had plans to march from a park to the building. Then, a standoff between the group and officers took place on a bridge along the way and the demonstrators retreated. But, they later showed up at the building anyways. Police say officers were hit with rocks, bottles and other objects. A riot was declared. The unrest followed dueling demonstrations by right-wing and left-wing protesters that turned violent Saturday afternoon. Violent demonstrations have gripped Portland for months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Associated Press

