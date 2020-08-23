Pompeo deputy to Russia, Ukraine during Belarus crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration’s No. 2 diplomat will travel to Lithuania, Russia, Ukraine and Austria this week for talks on arms control and other matters, including allegations of Russian election meddling and the crisis in Belarus after disputed elections. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit Vilnius, Moscow, Kyiv and Vienna beginning on Monday. The State Department said Sunday that Biegun’s agenda would include discussions on “a range of regional and international issues” on his first three stops. Officials said the situation in Belarus would figure prominently in Biegun’s talks, including a potential meeting in Vilnius with a Belarusian opposition leader who has taken refuge there.