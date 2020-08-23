South Korea elevates distancing as virus nears spring levels

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Churches were closed and professional baseball games were played in empty stadiums as South Korea stepped up measures nationwide to fight a resurgence in coronavirus cases that has raised concerns that the epidemic is getting out of control. The 397 new cases reported Sunday marked the 10th straight day of triple-digit increases and indicated that the speed of the virus’s spread was nearing levels seen during the worst of the outbreak in the spring. The resurgence, which began in the densely populated Seoul area before reaching practically every major city and provincial town over the past week, is a major setback for a country that had been eager to tout its hard-won gains against the virus.