Scott Walker to give RNC nomination speech for Pence

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is expected to give a speech at the Republican National Convention this week.

Andrew Hitt, the chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, tweeted Sunday saying he's excited to hear from Walker Monday.

Reports indicate Walker will deliver the speech that will formally nominate Vice President Mike Pence Monday.

Excitement is growing in Charlotte and we are looking forward to hearing from @ScottWalker tomorrow! https://t.co/nAFziRlcAv — Andrew Hitt (@AndrewHittGOP) August 23, 2020

A schedule of events from the Trump campaign shows Pence is expected to speak Wednesday night to accept his party's nomination for vice president.

The schedule also lists two business leaders from Wisconsin will also speak during the convention.

The RNC starts Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina.