Shipbuilders approve 3-year pact, ending monthslong strike

BATH, Maine (AP) — Striking workers at a Maine shipyard have approved a three-year contract after a 63-day strike. The strike at Bath Iron Works came to a close with Sunday’s announcement of the result of the voting by Machinists Union Local S6. The 4,300 shipbuilders the union represents will begin returning to work Monday. The stakes were high for both a company that fears being priced out of lucrative Navy contracts and workers who didn’t want to give up ground to subcontractors. The workers lost company-paid insurance and wages during the strike that coincided with the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The company is eager to get caught up on production of destroyers as the U.S. Navy faces growing competition from China and Russia on the high seas.